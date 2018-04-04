Crime 7 jihadis from Serbia found guilty on charges of terrorism The Special Court in Belgrade on Wednesday found seven defendants guilty on a series of charges relating to terrorism. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 11:37 Tweet Share The Special Court in Belgrade (Tanjug, file)

They stood accused of cooperating with Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and of recruiting citizens of Serbia to fight in the ranks of terrorists in the Middle East.

Three of the seven found guilty today remain at large, and have international arrest warrants issued against them.



Abid Podbicanin, Sead Plojovic, and Tefik Mujovic have been sent to jail for 11 years each, while Goran Pavlovic received 10 years in prison.



The court sentenced Izudin Crnovrzanin and Rejhan Plojovic to nine and a half years, and Ferat Kasumovic to seven and a half years in jail.



Plojovic, Crnovrzanin, Kasumovic and Mujovic will remain in prison, while Podbicanin, Pavlovic and the other Plojovic are on the run.



This first-instance verdict can be appealed by both the defense and the prosecution.