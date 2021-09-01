Business & Economy "Great news for all citizens of Serbia" We are convinced that the growth of the gross domestic product will be above 6.5 percent by the end of this year, said the Prime Minister of Serbia, Ana Brnabić Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 1, 2021 | 09:49 Tweet Share Foto: TANJUG/SAVA RADOVANOVIC

She says that this is great news for all citizens of Serbia, because it means that salaries and pensions will grow.



"We will try to make it as much as possible so that our economy continues to grow," Brnabic said being hosted on TV Pink.



She stated that we also have new investments and added that she expects industrial production to be "raised" in our country.



"Everything is going as it should. I always think about how far we have come on the way to our goal, which we set so that by 2025 the average salary will be 900 euros, and pensions 430, 440 euros, and for now, we are on the right track. But we must continue to fight, everything depends on us", added Brnabić.