Business & Economy Tomorrow payment of 60 euros for the unemployed Tomorrow, the state will pay assistance of 60 euros each for all the unemployed, who were registered at the National Employment Service as of April 15. Source: Tanjug Sunday, June 13, 2021 | 12:15

This assistance is realized within the third package of assistance measures for citizens and the economy.



Unlike the previous two packages, this package included unemployment benefits for the first time.



So far, within the third package, three times half of the minimum wages for the economy has been paid, the first 30 euros for adult citizens, as well as 100 euros for all citizens in Kosovo and Metohija and 200 euros for unemployed citizens in Kosovo and Metohija.