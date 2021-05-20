Business & Economy Mali signs an important agreement today; Serbia's getting closer to becoming a leader Minister of Finance Siniša Mali will sign an important agreement today. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 20, 2021 | 08:54 Tweet Share Foto: Ministarstvo finansija

This is a financial agreement that will be signed with the Vice President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), Lilyana Pavlova, for the project Gas Interconnector Nis - Dimitrovgrad - Bulgaria.



The signing will take place in the building of the Government of Serbia, and you will be able to follow the broadcast of statements for the media live on B92.net.



As previously announced, the gas interconnection between Serbia and Bulgaria will be ready for operational work in the middle of 2023.



This will enable blue fuel to come to us from other directions as well, thus improving security of supply.



The gas pipeline is 170 kilometers long, of which almost 109 kilometers are on the territory of Serbia, spreading out from Nis to Dimitrovgrad. The Bulgarian section goes to Sofia. A tender for the construction of a part of the route in our country will be announced soon, and the works will start this year. That interconnection will be completed first, and the plan is to connect with all neighboring gas pipeline systems, which would provide Serbia with a leading position in the regional market, generating higher revenues from transit fees.