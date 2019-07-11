Business & Economy Confirmation of leadership for the ninth consecutive year According to the data of the Business Registers Agency, the leading real estate consultancy, CBS International, kept the first place in terms of the revenue. Source: PR Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 12:34 Tweet Share Foto: Promo

CBS International, part of the Cushman & Wakefield Group, once again took the leading position in terms of the recorded revenue, just like in the previous 8 years.

The company prides itself on 34 exclusive projects in all segments, while 8 of them are residential and commercial projects currently active in Belgrade alone.



The facts that underlie the success of the company are more than evident - in the last 3 years, CBS International has transacted more than 280,000 sq m, while a team of licensed appraisers conducted more than 6,000 individual appraisals in the region.



CBS International, the undisputed market leader, has offices and operates in four countries in the region - Serbia, Croatia, North Macedonia and Montenegro, in order to provide clients with strong support, taking into account the need to know the local market, but also the accuracy of investors in search for information. In Serbian market alone, CBS International team has 85 employees, while the fact that more than 55% of the them have the title of licensed broker confirms that expertise and professionalism are vital for the company.



CBS International entered the second decade of work in the Serbian real estate market with impeccable results, covering a wide range of integrated services: office agency, retail agency, residential sales and leasing, industrial & land agency, valuation & development advisory, capital markets, market research, project management, property and facilities management, marketing.



The philosophy of the company is clear – nurture clients with expertise in each market individually, set ever higher standards in terms of work quality, but also motivate further growth of the employees through continuous development and company spirit, whose vision is reflected in dedication and above all great atmosphere. It is precisely this mission that has been bringing the confirmation of best practice and efficiency for nine consecutive years, but also a clearer expectation that in the years ahead CBS International will remain the leader in the field of real estate consulting in the whole region.