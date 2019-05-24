Business & Economy Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport posts Q1 2019 profit Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport has posted a Q1 2019 profit of 31.4 mln dinars, according to a business report adopted by its supervisory board. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 24, 2019 | 10:12 Tweet Share (Depositphotos, olgysha_)

The airport's total revenues in the period were 176.3 mln dinars - 8 pct more than planned.

Operating revenues totalled 133.2 mln dinars, with a concession fee accounting for the largest portion of the amount - 129.7 mln dinars.



In Q1, the airport had total expenditures of 144.8 mln dinars, which is 20 pct more than planned.



At the end of March, the Nikola Tesla Airport had 34 employees, the quarterly report said.