Business & Economy Cash transfers from diaspora exceed EUR 3.1 billion Cash transfers to Serbia from the diaspora exceeded 3.1 billion euros at the end of November 2018. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 16:16

This is 17.5 percent more y-o-y, Tanjug reported on Tuesday, citing the National Bank of Serbia (NBS).

According to preliminary figures from the central bank, the transfers amounted to 3,173 million euros in the first 11 months of 2018.



"Observed by countries, most transfers over the past five years, as well as in the first nine months of 2018, come from countries where we have a large diaspora - mostly from Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France," a source at the NBS told Tanjug.



Most of the transfers - around 80 percent - were in euros, they said.



When it comes to the average sum that entered Serbia, it varies according to destination and the manner of transfer.



"The average remittance via quick money transfers was 262 euros, and it was considerably higher when it comes to bank account transfers - around 2,000 euros," the NBS source said.