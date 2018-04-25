Business & Economy 0

Net average monthly wage in February was EUR 404

Net average monthly wage in Serbia was RSD 47,819 (EUR 404) in February - 4.5 percent less than the month before in nominal, and 4.8 percent less in real terms.

Source: Beta
Gross average monthly wage was lower by the same percentage, and stood at RSD 66,084 (EUR 559), the Statistical Office has announced.

Year-on-year, net average wage was higher six percent in nominal, and 4.4 percent in real terms. These numbers are 5.6 and four percent when it comes to gross average.

