World Urgent meeting to be held today The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Ukraine today. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | 09:02

According to RIA Novosti, the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was requested by the. permanent representative of Ukraine to this organization, Sergiy Kyslytsya.



In a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council, Kyslytsya requested that the meeting be held under the item "Maintaining peace and security in Ukraine".