World 1

Scholz on Putin: "Urgent refute needed"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of wanting to attribute responsibility to the West for the famine crisis he had caused.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE
EPA-EFE/ALIOU MBAYE

"Putin's narrative must be urgently refuted," Scholz stressed in Stuttgart.

He said that Putin had found a wording, and that he was constantly talking about the "global west". By this, says Scholz, he means the enemies against whom he wants to unite with others. "The hunger crisis, caused by his war, which he started, is now being attributed to those who are with Ukraine," he said.

Read more
Comments 1
Read
Send your comment

World

Putin threatened Macron and Scholz

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz talked today with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World Saturday, May 28, 2022 18:33 Comments: 0
EPA/EFE/ SERGEY GUNEEV / KREMLIN POOL / S
page 1 of 54 go to page