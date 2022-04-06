World The New York Times confirmed: Ukrainian soldiers liquidated Russians VIDEO The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the video which shows the Ukrainian army killing wounded Russian soldiers. Source: B92, index.hr Wednesday, April 6, 2022 | 23:55 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/ VASILIY ZHLOBSKY

A video released on Monday, the authenticity of which was verified by the New York Times, apparently shows a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian soldiers in a village west of Kyiv.



"He's still alive. Record these occupiers. Look, he's still alive. He's barely breathing," the man says as the footage shows a Russian soldier with a jacket pulled over his head. Apparently, the Russian was wounded, but he is still breathing.



The soldier then shoots the man, who continues to move, and the soldier then shoots him again. The man then stops moving.



The men are lying on the road near the BMD-2 armored vehicle, which is used by the Russian landing forces. According to the video, it seems that some of them took off their jackets, shoes or helmets. Further on the road other destroyed vehicles can be seen.



In addition to the victim, three other Russian soldiers can be seen, one of whom has a wound on his head, and his hands are tied behind his back. All of them are wearing uniforms, and three of them have a white ribbon on their sleeves, which is usually worn by Russian forces in Ukraine.



The video was taken on the road north of the village of Dmitrivka, about ten kilometers southwest of Bucha. There, after the Russian withdrawal, the Ukrainians discovered hundreds of bodies in civilian clothes, which led to accusations that the Russians killed civilians in that place.

A video posted online on Monday and verified by The Times appears to show Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kyiv on or around March 30, as the Russians were withdrawing. I'll thread some findings here: https://t.co/vZvVxMhvgP pic.twitter.com/aH94d2CLFw — Evan Hill (@evanhill) April 6, 2022

Where and when was the recording made?

According to the New York Times, the video was probably made around March 30, when Ukrainians ambushed a Russian convoy while the Russians were retreating from smaller cities west of Kiev. There have been fierce battles between Ukrainians and Russians in recent weeks.



On April 2, Oz Katerji, a journalist, posted on Twitter footage and photos of the destroyed convoy of vehicles and wrote that Ukrainian soldiers told him that the Russians had been ambushed 48 hours ago.



The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense also posted a tweet about the destruction of the Russian convoy. They called the attack "precise work" of the Ukrainian army.

"They are not human at all"

"They are not human at all," said a Ukrainian soldier in the video as he walked among the destroyed vehicles, adding that they had captured two Russian lieutenants.



Ukrainian soldiers wear blue ribbons on their sleeves and repeatedly say "Glory to Ukraine" in the video. It is not clear which unit it is, but in the video showing the murder of the prisoners, one of the soldiers speaks of the others as "boys from Belgravia", probably referring to the place Belgravia, only a few hundred meters away from the incident.



The Ukrainian news agency that published the video on March 30 described them as "the work of the Georgian Legion", a paramilitary formation of Georgian volunteers that was formed in 2014.