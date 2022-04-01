World Secret negotiations with Putin commenced; Main mediator is a woman well-known to us Relations between the West and Russia reached a critical stage in which it got too dangerous for peace talks to depend only on Ukrainian and Russian diplomats. Source: index.hr Friday, April 1, 2022 | 09:07 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

This is stated in the new report of the UN Security Council, the details of which were exclusively published by the AP-RL FOOL alliance of research media from the USA, Great Britain, France and Germany.



According to the report, which is classified, it was decided at the dramatic meeting that it is necessary to "urgently include people in the negotiations who have a history of relations with Putin and who know how to argue things so that he understands and accepts them," the Croatian portal Index reported.



The portal also states that it was confirmed to them from several sources, that former Croatian president Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović was elected the main mediator of that negotiating team, and the first round of negotiations has already taken place.



"For Kolinda, this is the final test for the position of NATO Secretary General. If she successfully completes the negotiations, it is difficult to imagine that the position could belong to someone else," a source close to the former president told Index.hr.

EPA-EFE ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN

As it turns out, Kolinda was chosen from a small circle of European diplomats, and one of the most important arguments for entrusting her with this task of historical importance is the trust she gained from Putin.



"The secret services of the member states of the Alliance have information that Putin still mentions to his associates that Kolinda was the first to speak publicly on important topics such as the yogurt shortage in Yugoslavia. He believes that this is a strong message and an indicator to everyone of what will happen when they break away from Russia, as Tito's Yugoslavia did, and now Ukraine is making similar mistakes", reads the final part of the report.