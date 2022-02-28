World G7 meeting on Tuesday: Main topic on the agenda - Ukraine The financial leaders of the group of the seven most industrialized countries in the world (G7) will meet virtually on Tuesday. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 28, 2022 | 08:50 Tweet Share Foto: J_UK/Shutterstock

The meeting will discuss the conflict in Ukraine and potential options for helping that country, said the President of the World Bank, David Malpass.



A source familiar with the meeting's plans also told Reuters that G7 finance ministers and central bank governors would discuss the latest round of financial sanctions against Russia's central bank and the removal of key Russian commercial banks from the SWIFT financial transaction network.



Malpass told CBS that G7 financial leaders can largely decide how much aid goes to Ukraine.