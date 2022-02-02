World What is Pfizer looking for now? The pharmaceutical company "Pfizer" asked the U.S. government to approve the immunization of children under the age of five with a very low dose of the vaccine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | 09:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

This means that the youngest Americans could start receiving vaccines as early as March.



There are about 19 million children under the age of five in the United States, and they are the only age group that does not yet meet the conditions for vaccination against the coronavirus, AP reports.



Many parents have advocated expanding vaccination to both young and preschool children, especially after a record number of children infected with the omicron strain had to be hospitalized.



"I would say that the parents of young children in my office are desperate to vaccinate them," said Dr Diane Hess, who runs a pediatric office in New York City, where vaccination rates are high.



"Pfizer" aims to give six-month-old babies injections containing one tenth of the dose given to adults.