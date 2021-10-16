World "Violence in Kosovo and Metohija wouldn't have happened if Trump was still in office" Former US President Donald Trump's envoy for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue, Richard Grenell, referred to recent events in northern Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Kosovo online Saturday, October 16, 2021 | 20:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Grenell wrote on Twitter that he is convinced that the latest violence would not have happened if Donald Trump and his team were still in office.



Grenell stated that the head of UNMIK blames poor communication, the EU, Von der Leyen and NATO for the recent violence. But he is the one who is ineffective & slow.



"UNMIK is a waste of U.S. tax dollars & should be drastically reformed or ended. I am convinced that this latest violence would not have happened if Donald Trump and his team were still in office. Trump's team cared about the Balkans and they were involved in the details. Leadership is important", Grenell wrote.



He also suggested that leaders in Belgrade and Pristina should agree to immediately stop recognition and derecognition campaigns, although, as he stated, Joe Biden refuses to get involved.