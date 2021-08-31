World "The end"; Why do Russians share one photo en masse? VIDEO / PHOTO The image of the last American soldier who left Afghanistan on Monday night toured the world. The U.S. media described the withdrawal with two words "The end". Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 14:45 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Kathy Gannon

In addition to this photo, which will probably mark history, a picture from February 15, 1989 is being shared en masse on social networks.



It shows General Boris Gromov, Commander of the 40th Army of the USSR, crossing hand in hand with his son over the Friendship Bridge from Afghanistan to Uzbekistan. He was the last Soviet soldier to leave the country.



Slightly less than 2.500 American soldiers were killed in Afghanistan in 20 years, and 14.450 Soviet soldiers in 10 years. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that since August 14, more than 123.000 people have been transferred from the country, and the United States has left between 100 and 200 citizens in the country (Great Britain admitted that at least 500 people were left behind).



The United States has withdrawn its diplomatic mission from Afghanistan and will conduct operations from Qatar, Blinken announced. "A new chapter of American engagement in Afghanistan has begun. We will lead diplomacy in it," the secretary said, adding that Washington would continue to tirelessly help people leave Afghanistan.



The White House is trying to find a way to help Americans and others who may decide to leave Afghanistan by land.



"We have no illusions that it will be easy or fast," Blinken added.



Qatar has confirmed that it is negotiating with the Taliban and Turkey to help manage the airport in Kabul, which has been left without much of the necessary equipment. The problem is that the Taliban do not agree to the presence of members of the security of any foreign country. That is a problem, for example, for Turkey. As Bloomberg reports, Pentagon confirmed that there were civilians killed in the attack on the car turned into a bomb that was destroyed by the drone on Sunday. It was also announced that the entrance to Abi, where the suicide bomber blew himself up, was still open in order to enable the British forces to continue the evacuation. As U.S. troops left Afghanistan, celebrations echoed in Kabul as the Taliban took control of the airport before dawn on Tuesday.



"The last American soldier left Kabul airport and our country gained full independence," Taliban spokesman Kari Yusuf was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. A few hours after the Americans left, Taliban representatives walked through the airport, surrounded by fighters under full war gear.



Taliban spokesman Zabihulah Mujahid led a group of leaders to the runway.



"Our nation has suffered war and invasion and people no longer have tolerance," Mujahid said. All but one of the checkpoints on the way to the airport were removed.



The Taliban must revive the war-torn economy, but will not be able to count on billions of dollars in foreign aid. The population outside the cities is facing what the United Nations calls a catastrophic humanitarian situation exacerbated by a severe drought. Pakistan is demanding that the composition of the new, inclusive government be announced as soon as possible, showing that it still has influence over the Sunni Islamic extremist group.

No more music

Before the last American plane left Kabul at midnight on Monday, the city of Afghanistan also changed, because they are also trying to fit into the strict tone of the new rulers. Taliban authorities in Kandahar, the birthplace of the movement, last week imposed a ban on radio stations that play music and have announcers, but for many stations, that order is not even necessary.



The colorful windows of beauty salons have already been repainted, traditional dresses have replaced trousers, and radio stations have switched from Hindi and Persian pop to "dark patriotic music", reports "Jutarnji list".



"The Taliban did not order us to change anything, we have changed the program for now because we do not want the Taliban to force us to close," said Khalid Siddiqui, a producer at a private radio station in Ghazni.



"No one in this country is even in the mood for fun, we are all in a state of shock. I'm not sure if anyone will turn on the radio anymore," he added.



"There is no music in the whole city of Jalalabad, people are scared because the Taliban are beating people," said Nasim, a former official in the eastern province of Nangarhar.



"Our culture has become toxic, we see Russian and American influence everywhere, even in the food we eat. People should understand that and make changes. It will take time, but it will happen," the Taliban commander said.



The children went to school, with the Taliban requesting that the girls and boys be separated in class.