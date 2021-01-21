World 0

It has been decided with which foreign statesman Biden will have his first meeting

The first conversation between the new US President Joe Biden and a foreign leader will be with the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Source: Tanjug
EPA/NEIL HALL
EPA/NEIL HALL

The meeting will take place tomorrow, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said the two leaders would discuss bilateral relations, as well as Biden's decision to formally revoke the permit necessary to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline between the two North American states, Reuters reported.

