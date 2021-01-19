World 0

Trump leaves with the lowest rating

U.S. President Donald Trump will leave the White House tomorrow with the lowest rating since the beginning of his term.

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL
EPA-EFE/ CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

Namely, his work is supported by only 34 percent of Americans, according to the results of the Gallup poll.

The agency reminds that Trump's average rating during the mandate was 41 percent, which is four percent less than all his predecessors since Gallup started collecting data, the AFP agency reported on its Twitter account.

Support for Trump's performance dropped to 35 percent in earlier polls, which was most noticeable in 2017, when he did not condemn the gathering of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The last poll was conducted on the week between January 4 and 11, and it coincided with the riots on Capitol Hill, when Trump's supporters stormed the Congress building.

Trump had the highest rating in early 2020 when he faced impeachment in the Senate on charges of pressuring Ukraine to help him with accusations against Joseph Biden, as well as at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when Americans believed he responded well to the spreading of virus.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

96.000.000

According to Worldometer's data, 96.009.891 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the world since the outbreak of the pandemic, 25.330.409 currently active.

World Tuesday, January 19, 2021 09:17 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ FABIO FRUSTACI

Zakharova: Deal with your own problems VIDEO

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, spoke out after calls of politicians to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny as a matter of urgency.

World Monday, January 18, 2021 06:33 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ MAXIM SHIPENKOV
page 1 of 26 go to page