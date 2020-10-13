World Berlin urges Turkey Today, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on Turkey to "stop the cycle of provocations" in the eastern Mediterranean. Source: Beta, AFP Tuesday, October 13, 2020 | 09:50 Tweet Share Steve_Allen/Depositphotos

Ankara has sent a natural gas testing ship to the Mediterranean, risking reviving the crisis with Greece.



"If Turkish gas were really to be explored in the most controversial areas of the eastern Mediterranean, it would be a major step backwards in de-escalation efforts," the German minister, who is visiting Greece and Cyprus today, said in a statement to discuss the tensions.



Ankara must, as he pointed out, "end the cycle of provocations if the government is interested in negotiations, as it has repeatedly assured," said the head of German diplomacy, which currently holds the EU presidency.



Berlin is also asking Turkey not to "close the window of dialogue that has just opened with Greece due to unilateral measures".



Turkey announced yesterday that it was returning the ship Oruc Reis to the sea, which is supposed to explore natural gas near the Greek islands, which caused serious diplomatic and military tensions in August and September.



Those tensions will be on the agenda of the European summit on Thursday and Friday in Brussels.