World The number of infected and dead in Germany increases The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has increased by 4.974 in the last 24 hours, so total of 113.296 people are infected Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 9, 2020 | 12:02

According to the Robert Koch Institute, the number of deaths increased by 246, Reuters reports.



A total of 2.349 people have died since the outbreak of the epidemic in Germany.