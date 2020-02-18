World Death spreads: Director of Wuhan hospital dies Death toll from the coronavirus increased to 1,873. Among the deceased is Wuhan Hospital director, neurosurgeon Liu Zhiming. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 18, 2020 | 10:50 Tweet Share Tanjug/Xiao Yijiu/Xinhua via AP

The death toll outside China is five, with an estimated 73,000 people were infected worldwide, according to CNN.



Chinese neurosurgeon Liu Zhiming is the first director of the hospital to die from the disease.



Liu Zhiming, the director of Wuhan Wuchang hospital, died at 10.30am this morning after resuscitation efforts failed, CNN reported. Earlier, the death of whistleblowing doctor Li Wenliang was announced, the one who alerted colleagues over a mysterious disease that turned out to be the coronavirus.



Confirmation also emerged of the death of Xu Depu, the former director of the Ezhou city Chinese medicine hospital in Hubei province, from the virus on Thursday last week. A nurse at the hospital on Tuesday confirmed his death, and Guardian reported about it.



China will proclaim health workers who have died in the fight against coronavirus as martyrs.



Meanwhile, 99 more cases were discovered on the Diamond Princess cruiser anchored in Japan, the US evacuated 300 of its citizens, and the same is planned by Canada, Hong Kong and Italy.