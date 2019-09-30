World "UK is leaving the bloc on October 31, regardless of whether a deal has been struck" Great Britain will implement Brexit on October 31, hopefully with a deal, UK Minister of Finance Sajid Javid stated Source: B92 Monday, September 30, 2019 | 11:11 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ Hollie Adams

"If we cannot strike a deal, Britain is ready to leave the EU without a deal on October 31, I believe this is important. It is not perfect, but it seems adequate that we leave EU on October 31", he stated today.



However, he declined to explain how he thought Brexit would be implemented with a no-deal scenario.



He said: “With the legislation they are obviously trying to make No Deal less likely, but it is still very much on the table – and it is something that we are absolutely prepared to go down that road, if that’s what it comes to".



“There are active negotiations going on as we speak, and there is every reason to think we can still get a deal to put before Parliament. If we don’t, we will leave without a deal", British Minister underlined.



Britain's exit from the EU, the so-called Brexit, has been delayed several times, thanks to the failed efforts of London to achieve a satisfactory divorce deal with Brussels.