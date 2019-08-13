World 0

Fire breaks out in Evia, monastery evacuated, the smoke from the blaze reached Athens

Big fire broke out in the forestland of the Greek island Evia. The monastery was evacuated, while the residents of three villages were told to be ready to leave

Source: B92
Share
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Kesu01
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Kesu01

The fire service was alerted around 3 a.m. on a blaze in the area of Agrilitsa.

80 firemen with 39 vehicles, who are assisted by four aircraft and two helicopters, were engaged in trying to fight the fire, Greek media report.

Authorities evacuated the Monastery for precautionary reasons, as reported by "Ekathimerini".

The fire-fighting efforts were hindered by though terrain and strong winds, it is being reported from the ground.

Thick smoke from Evia region reached all the way to Athens, it is added in the reports.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

page 1 of 8 go to page