World Fire breaks out in Evia, monastery evacuated, the smoke from the blaze reached Athens Big fire broke out in the forestland of the Greek island Evia. The monastery was evacuated, while the residents of three villages were told to be ready to leave Source: B92 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 | 11:31

The fire service was alerted around 3 a.m. on a blaze in the area of Agrilitsa.



80 firemen with 39 vehicles, who are assisted by four aircraft and two helicopters, were engaged in trying to fight the fire, Greek media report.



Authorities evacuated the Monastery for precautionary reasons, as reported by "Ekathimerini".



The fire-fighting efforts were hindered by though terrain and strong winds, it is being reported from the ground.



Thick smoke from Evia region reached all the way to Athens, it is added in the reports.