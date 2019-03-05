World "Pristina to revoke taxes, Belgrade not to act aggressively" US official Phillip Reeker urged Pristina on Thursday "to remove customs fees on imports from Serbia." Source: Beta Tuesday, March 5, 2019 | 11:41 Tweet Share (screenshot, Prva TV)

He at the same time "appealead to Belgrade to focus on a strategic interest, instead of aggressively dismissing Kosovo," Beta agency quoted him as saying.

Reeker, soon to be a new Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs warned that Kosovo and Serbia "are at risk of missing the best chance in a generation" to resolve the dispute between them.



"Kosovo can't lose anything if it negotiates, but it risks everything if it doesn't," Reeker said, adding a comment that Pristina's relationship with Washington had been damaged already.



The US official said that Belgrade, on the other hand, "harmed the atmosphere of compromise and progress in the dialogue... with a campaign encouraging states to withdraw their decision to recognize Kosovo, and block Kosovo's membership of international organizations."