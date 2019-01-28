World Brussels to Pristina: Lift taxes, go back to dialogue EU's position on Pristina's taxes remain unchanged - it needs to lift them, wand the EU dialogue to should continue. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 28, 2019 | 12:08 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

An EU spokesperson has told this to Pristina-based Zeri.

A comprehensive, legally binding agreement for full normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina requires a climate that contributes to good neighborly relations where the past agreements are respected and fully implemented," Maja Kocijancic said



She said that to achieve this, "the parties need to refrain from statements and actions which are not in the interests and objectives of the region."