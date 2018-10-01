World "Too early to say if Kremlin will help over Kosovo" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was too early to talk about whether Russia would provide assistance to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Monday, October 1, 2018 | 10:16 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

First the meeting should be held by the presidents of Russia and Serbia Vladimir Putin and Aleksandar Vucic, the spokesman said in reply to Radio Govorit Moskva, which asked whether Russia will provide assistance to Serbia in connection to the latest deterioration of the situation in Kosovo.

Sputnik recalled that it was announced earlier Aleksandar Vucic intended to seek support from Vladimir Putin for resolving the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



For now, there is no mention of military support. The meeting of the two presidents is scheduled for October 2 (in Moscow), Sputnik said.



Vucic announced on Sunday that he would discuss "all important issues for Serbia" with Putin, with the priority in the talks being the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.