World "New US Kosovo policy: No red lines, no blank cheques" The Guardian cites on Monday "two sources familiar with Trump administration's thinking" to report about the new US policy on a possible Belgrade-Pristina deal.

And it is one of "no red lines but no blank cheques," says the article, published under the headline, "US-backed Kosovo land-swap border plan under fire from all sides."

That, the British newspaper continues, means the US is "willing to look at any solution, including border changes, but will not necessarily endorse it in the end."



The Guardian recalls in the piece that the US administration "recently gave a boost to the plans when the national security adviser, John Bolton, said Washington would not stand in the way if Belgrade and Pristina reached a deal, reversing a long-held US policy that further border changes in the Balkans are undesirable."



The article further states that "some EU officials have hinted they may also be willing to back a deal that involves border changes."



On the other hand, it continues, "many regional and international observers have noted the potential for knock-on effects in the region, where some borders remain fragile and open to nationalist challenges."



In this context, the paper cites German Chancellor Angela Merkel as "coming out strongly against the idea" while "three former high representatives to Bosnia have written an open letter to Mogherini, urging her not to back any plans involving land swaps."



Another key question, writes the London daily, is can Russia "be brought onside for any deal."



"Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, said it was down to Belgrade and Pristina to agree a deal, but pointedly said 'the deal has to reflect the interests of the Serb people' if Russia is to back it. She declined to clarify how Russia would assess these interests," the London-based daily concluded.