World Hundreds of Turks and Kurds fight at German airport/VIDEOS More than 180 Turks and Kurds took part in a mass fight at the airport in Hannover, Germany. Izvor: B92 Wednesday, January 24, 2018 | 11:03

Four have been injured, while the local police had to use tear gas to break the fight up, RT is reporting.

The incident happened when a group of Kurds, protesting and shouting "Erdogan fascist," was attacked by Turks who were waiting to board a flight to Istanbul.



Turkey on Saturday launched an offensive against Turkish fighters in northern Syria, carrying out airstrikes against US-supported YPG units.