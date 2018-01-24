World 2

Hundreds of Turks and Kurds fight at German airport/VIDEOS

More than 180 Turks and Kurds took part in a mass fight at the airport in Hannover, Germany.

Izvor: B92
(screen capture)
(screen capture)

Four have been injured, while the local police had to use tear gas to break the fight up, RT is reporting.

The incident happened when a group of Kurds, protesting and shouting "Erdogan fascist," was attacked by Turks who were waiting to board a flight to Istanbul.

Turkey on Saturday launched an offensive against Turkish fighters in northern Syria, carrying out airstrikes against US-supported YPG units.

