Hundreds of Turks and Kurds fight at German airport/VIDEOS
More than 180 Turks and Kurds took part in a mass fight at the airport in Hannover, Germany.Izvor: B92
Four have been injured, while the local police had to use tear gas to break the fight up, RT is reporting.
The incident happened when a group of Kurds, protesting and shouting "Erdogan fascist," was attacked by Turks who were waiting to board a flight to Istanbul.
Turkey on Saturday launched an offensive against Turkish fighters in northern Syria, carrying out airstrikes against US-supported YPG units.
At least 180 people were involved in a violent altercation in Hannover Airport in what appears to be conflict between Turkish and Kurdish people— RT (@RT_com) January 23, 2018
READ MORE: https://t.co/1vyUEPzSsv pic.twitter.com/uLJ9HNETAD
Hundreds of Turks and Kurds fight at Hannover airport in Germany pic.twitter.com/6qJZk8h8TU— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) January 22, 2018
Mass fight between Turks, Kurds breaks out in Hannover airporthttps://t.co/dL9HLglLr3 pic.twitter.com/BedmxhV5D2— soL internationaL (@soLIntern) January 23, 2018