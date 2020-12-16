World Disheartening statement of the World Health Organization More than 4.3 million people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus in the past week, the WHO said. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, December 16, 2020 | 09:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

That number is absolutely the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.



According to data from global organizations, a total of 4.329.927 new cases of coronavirus and 75.038 deaths were registered worldwide between December 7 and 13.



Previously, the highest numbers for the 7-day period were registered from November 16 to 22 - a total of 4.060.891 cases.



The WHO says that America and Europe bear the burden of the pandemic, with 85 percent of new cases and 86 percent of the dead. However, the spread of the infection has intensified in Africa as well, while in Southeast Asia the number of newly infected is constantly decreasing. Between December 7 and 13, over 2 million new cases were registered in North and South America, and up to 29.000 died among COVID patients, TASS reports.



Southeast Asia accounts for over 290.000 cases and about 4.400 deaths. In the past week, the number of cases in the United States has increased by more than 1.4 million, in Brazil by more than 302 thousand, in Turkey by more than 219 thousand, in India by about 212 thousand, in Russia by about 193 thousand and in Germany by about 149 thousand.



The infection is also spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom - over 124 thousand new cases, in Italy more than 115 thousand, in France by about 82 thousand. High numbers of newly infected people were also recorded in Ukraine - over 80 thousand, in Mexico more than 72 thousand and in Poland about 72 thousand.



The whole world, which is affected by the COVID-19 virus, expects that the pandemic will be curbed when vaccination starts in the countries. Britain and Canada have already started immunizing the population, and almost all countries that have succeeded and have the money to do so have ordered at least one type of vaccine against the vicious virus.



However, the latest WHO data on the number of newly infected people in the world are discouraging. The WHO has long said that this is only part of the protection, and that all other measures that have been adopted must remain in force.