Society Important notification of the Ministry of the Interior for all citizens Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that the working hours of department for issuing personal documents change due to the increased interest of citizens. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | 11:15 Tweet Share

According to the statement, due to the increased interest of citizens in issuing personal documents - passports, IDs and driver's licenses before the summer vacation season, and by order of Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, the work of the departments for issuing personal IDs is introduced on Sundays as well.



Also, from tomorrow, June 1, the working hours of the counters will be extended on weekdays and Saturdays in the headquarters of all police administrations on the territory of Serbia, and in Belgrade in all police stations and departments.



"We repeat that from May 29, Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., citizens can schedule their appointment electronically or in person, but also take out personal documents in PS Novi Beograd, SIV-3 in Omladinskih brigada no. 1 Street and the Police Administration in Novi Sad in Bulevar oslobođenja No. 143.



On Sundays, there are also counters at the headquarters of the Administration for Administrative Affairs of the Police Administration for the City of Belgrade in Lermontova Street 12a", stated the Ministry of the Interior.



From June 5, 2022, and on Sundays from 7.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., citizens will be able to submit a request for the issuance of documents at the Police Administration in Nis, in MK Filip Kljajić, Vojvode Tankosića no. 9a Street, and in the Police Administration in Kragujevac, on Trg slobode no. 3.



More deadlines have been provided for electronic scheduling and submission of requests for the issuance of personal documents, in the police administrations and stations in Kragujevac, Nis, Smederevo, Sabac, Vranje, Jagodina, Zrenjanin and Pancevo.



The Ministry of the Interior will, just like before, monitor the needs of citizens on a daily basis and, based on the number of requests, react in a timely manner and take appropriate measures so that our citizens can obtain new personal documents as soon as possible.