New coronavirus update: As many as 35 people died In the last 24 hours, 15.046 people infected with coronavirus in Serbia have been confirmed. Monday, January 24, 2022 | 16:29

Since the last update, 35 people have died due to the consequences of the COVID-19 infection.



There are 119 patients on respirators.



In the last 24 hours, 30.998 samples were tested.



There are 2.922 patients in hospital.



Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 13.306 people have died as a result of the infection in Serbia, and the mortality rate is 0.85 percent.