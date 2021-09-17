Society Dr Stevanović: The real danger awaits us in the fall A member of the government's Crisis Staff for the fight against the coronavirus, Goran Stevanović, warned that a new danger awaits us in the fall. Source: Beta Friday, September 17, 2021 | 08:57 Tweet Share Screenshot TV B92

He explained to Novosti that the possibility of a "collision" between coronavirus and the seasonal flu awaits us.



According to him, the authorities cannot predict with certainty what the situation with the flu virus will be like this year, and he reminded that last year's season was mild.



"We expect, because it has proven to be the unwritten rule, that when the season was mild, as it was last year, it is usually followed by a stronger impact of influenza," he said.



According to him, the worst possible variant is for one person to become infected with coronavirus and flu at the same time. "What we infectologists are most afraid of, and that was shown at the start of the epidemic in Italy, for example, the worst possible variant is the simultaneous infection in one patient with both COVID and the flu, without being vaccinated against any disease," he said.



Stevanovic hopes that this will not happen because, as he stated, Serbia has effective vaccines and prevention measures.