Society Did Djerlek reveal in which direction today's decision will go? State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mirsad Djerlek, stated that epidemiological measures should be tightened "if we want to stop" the spread of epidemic. Source: Beta Friday, March 5, 2021 | 11:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

A session of the Crisis Staff for the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, at which new measures are expected to be adopted, has been announced for today.



"I mean all the measures that would prevent the gathering of more than five people, because it is evident that we can no longer rely on personal responsibility, especially of young people," Djerlek told Serbian Radio and Television.



He said that the epidemiological situation is analyzed every day and pointed out that he was convinced of the experience and credibility of the Crisis Staff to make "the best decision for Serbia".



Speaking about the vaccination against coronavirus, Djerlek stated that it is going in the best order. He added that, if this pace continues, it is expected that two million citizens of Serbia will be vaccinated by June", and then we can hope for a calmer summer."



Djerlek said that 500.000 doses of the vaccine produced by "Sinopharm" are expected to arrive today, and a contingent of the "Pfizer" vaccine on Monday.



He stated that it is possible that 300.000 doses of vaccines will arrive in Serbia during March through the "COVAX" program, but he added that Serbia would be satisfied with 100.000. "Immunization is the only way to beat COVID-19," he stressed.



Speaking about the epidemiological situation in Belgrade, Djerlek pointed out that it was alarming, that the number of examinations increased by 50 percent, as well as the number of admissions in relation to the number of discharges from hospitals, which are full.



Djerlek stated that due to "irresponsible behavior of citizens", at least one clinical center in Serbia will return to the COVID system, according to the decision of the Minister of Health Zlatibor Loncar.