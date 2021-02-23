Society Members of the communal militia stunned; "We appeal to parents" VIDEO Assistant Chief of the Communal Militia, Ranko Šekularac, stated that 50 percent of people at one corona party in Belgrade were minors. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 23, 2021 | 11:48 Tweet Share Tanjug/Strahinja Aćimović

"We work hard, we are doing one unpopular thing, performing an unpopular job. The number of those who are disobedient and arrogant who work outside the prescribed working hours and do not respect the measures of the Crisis Staff are certainly related to this number of new infections," he pointed out being hosted on TV Prva's morning program.



Speaking about the weekend behind us, Šekularac says that the Communal Militia carried out more than 400 controls, with 24 Communal Militia teams, which found overtime working hours, and a large number of those who do not respect the number of people allowed to be indoors during the day.



Sekularac also revealed one detail from the corona party, which stunned the Communal Militia. "What seems to be novel is the fact that we found more than 150 people in one bar in Savska, more than 50 percent of whom were minors. On this occasion, I appeal to parents as responsible people to exert influence on their children and at least they from their position contribute to the reduction of the spreading of the virus”, he said.



His claims are based on the fact that the number of people infected with coronavirus is growing among students, especially those who attend high school, which was also discussed by members of the Crisis Staff.



Dr Olivera Ostojić, the head of the Children's Clinic of the KBC "Dr Dragiša Mišović", also spoke for the Belgrade media about the increase in the incidence of children, saying that "currently there are nine children in the ward, but that number varies constantly. We have only three hospitalized patients, then that number reached sharply 15 over the weekend before the holidays", she said. However, as she says, an increased number of examinations in outpatient clinics is noticeable.



The director of KBC "Bežanijska kosa", Dr Marija Zdravković, also thinks that the situation is alarming. "It's very alarming. The coronavirus is not giving up, because we ourselves are giving up on respecting the measures. People who go to parties are irresponsible and selfish, they are mostly younger people, they believe that it will be easier for them to get over the virus. However, we have examples that young people had experienced a very aggressive course of the disease", Dr Zdravković told TV Prva.



"We are on the verge of breaking like in November, we can freely forget about spring, and maybe even summer," Dr Marija Zdravković said.



Now, the number of newly infected people is anxiously awaited again, on which, as the State Secretary in the Ministry of Health Mirsad Djerlek said, the final decision of the Crisis Staff on the possible strengthening of epidemiological measures will depend.



So, we can again get into a situation where schools switch to full online classes, like the situation that befell Vranje in which all high school students were sent to "work from home", along with some elementary school students.



According to Dr Predrag Kon, a member of the Crisis Staff, this will not happen for now, but we are not far from that scenario because whole families are coming to the ambulance.