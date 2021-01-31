Society 1.366 newly infected, 20 people died, 125.000 citizens vaccinated in Belgrade alone According to the latest data, 1.366 newly infected people were registered in Serbia, and 20 people died. Source: B92 Sunday, January 31, 2021 | 21:27 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Sascha Steinbach

In the last 24 hours, 7.893 people were tested, and 2.617.473 since the outbreak of the epidemic.



There are currently 4.088 hospitalized and 143 patients on a respirator.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 4.020 people have died, and the death rate in Serbia is 1.02 percent.



As President Vucic said, 125.000 citizens were vaccinated in Belgrade, 24.000 in Nis, and 15.000 in Kragujevac.



He added that more than a million vaccines would arrive before the end of March, but he did not want to reveal from which company.



"I have a firm promise, so I dared to publish it and I was happy to share my joy," he said regarding the video on his Instagram profile. Vučić mentioned that Serbia is second in Europe in terms of vaccination rates.



"We will fight for vaccines, the question is how the situation with the new strain will go, we should not panic, but we have to work hard every day", he concluded.