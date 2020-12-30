Society Kon: At that time, all of us, except Dr Nestorović, formed a medical group It is important to understand that we are in a situation where the decision to ban parties was forced, that it wasn't done out of spite, epidemiologist Kon said Source: B92 Wednesday, December 30, 2020 | 14:05 Tweet Share Foto: TV Prva

"As for the sessions of the Crisis Staff - I experience them intensely. It is important to understand that we are in a situation where the decision to ban the reception was forced, it hasn't been done out of spite. The epidemiological situation is looming and now we have no right to allow growing number of infected", Dr Kon said on TV Prva.



He also stated that he is worried because he notices crowds, regardless of the fact that the masks are worn.



According to him, the medical part of the Crisis Staff requested more rigorous measures, and it was requested to restrict movement even after December 18.



"Certainly we did not want to give in. We had made a tough decision - there is no organized celebrations on the New Year's Eve and no repetitions on January 1." He says that, although it seems that the medical part of the Crisis Staff is desperate, something real is coming out of it all.



"Everyone who organizes private parties breaches the law," he added. As he further states, it was clear that the potential of the virus was serious after it appeared in Italy. However, the virus surprised him - it was expected that this virus would lose its power over the summer, but we are a rare country where the second wave appeared over the summer.



"It was a surprise for me personally, regardless of the fact that they criticized me that it should have been warned, but at that time there was no belief about it," Dr Kon explains.



"We had divided opinions within the medical part of the Crisis Staff in early May, when a compromise was made, when Dr Nestorović singled out his opinion. Then I initiated that we all, except Dr Nestorović, gather into a medical group," explains Dr Kon, stating that at that time it should have been shown that the Crisis Staff was not unique.



At that time, I was considering the idea of leaving the Crisis Staff, but the prevailing view was not to leave the ship before the storm.



Kon says that the difference between admission and dismissal of patients is now in favor of dismissal, but when we inform about positive news, there is relaxation in public.



"The virus will start circulating in a reduced way within its natural process. On the other hand - what is happening in shopping malls will have an impact. If it was closed, the number would fall faster," he says, adding that everything depends on the speed of immunization and respecting measures that are widely known.



He says that he is entering the new year with optimism as he believes that over 30-35% of people have already had the virus, but that does not guarantee that there will not be another wave.



When asked about the prognosis, Kon answers, if we calculate that 2.800.000 vaccines are necessary, everything could have been completed during the first trimester, if there is a large enough response and enough vaccines.