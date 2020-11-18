Society Black day for Serbia: Number of infected exceeds 5.500, the largest number of deaths During the last 24 hours, 5.613 newly infected people were registered in Serbia while as many as 27 people died. Source: B92 Wednesday, November 18, 2020 | 15:25 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ SAVA RADOVANOVIC

18.040 people were tested.



There are currently 5.317 people in hospitals in Serbia, and 182 on respirators.



Since the first case in Serbia, which was registered on March 6, a total of 97.988 cases have been registered, and 1.081 people have died as a result of the coronavirus infection in Serbia.



A total of 1.555.000 people were tested.



It should be reminded that a drastic leap in the number of infected people has been recorded since the beginning of the week, after more than 4.000 cases were recorded, and Serbia exceeded the number of 5.500 newly infected people in the last 24 hours.



The number of deaths has also increased, which is over 20 for days. Doctors are worried about the increased number of examinations in COVID clinics throughout Serbia.



For that reason, Kragujevac is opening another COVID clinic, and Nis a third.



On Tuesday, the largest admission of patients was to the Clinical Center of Vojvodina, where the most difficult patients are treated.