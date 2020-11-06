Society Crisis Staff meeting scheduled: Hospitals overburdened; "There will be more dead" The Crisis Staff of the Government of Serbia for the Suppression of Coronavirus will hold a session at noon. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, November 6, 2020 | 10:11 Tweet Share Tanjug/Zoran Žestić

It is unknown at this time whether there will be new measures to control the spread of coronavirus.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday that there were no plans to tighten measures at the moment, and that it would be wrong to close schools now.



The Minister of Education, Branko Ružić, said on Wednesday that the Crisis Staff would discuss the possible extension of the autumn vacation for primary school children.



Crisis Staff member Branislav Tiodrovic said yesterday that, when the number of newly infected exceeds 2.000, which happened in Serbia, the only effective measure is to close all catering facilities after 9 pm and limit gatherings to a maximum of five people.



Epidemiologist and member of the staff Predrag Kon said that the epidemiological situation is deteriorating and that it is moving from unfavorable to emergency, and that mass gatherings and risky contacts should be avoided.



In Serbia, the number of newly infected with coronavirus on Wednesday, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, exceeded 2.000 in 24 hours.



2.412 new cases were recorded, out of 12.617 people tested, and on Thursday, 2.181 new cases were confirmed out of 12.480 people tested.