Society 299 newly infected, 7 people died In the last 24 hours, another 299 cases of infection with COVID-19 were registered in Serbia. Source: B92 Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 16:12

Seven people died.



There are 120 patients on respirators.



In the past 24 hours, 10.033 people were tested, and since the outbreak of the epidemic, 723.137.



Total death toll is currently 621 and a mortality rate was 2.27 percent, according to the covid19.rs website of the Ministry of Health.