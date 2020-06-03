Society Kon: It is time to suspend the introduced measures Epidemiologist and member of the Crisis Staff Predrag Kon says that Serbia is at the end of the coronavirus epidemic, it's time to suspend introduced measures. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 10:06 Tweet Share Printskrin/ TV B92/ arhiva

"We have reached the end, it is time to relax and I agree with Dr Nedstorovic (Branimir) that it is time to suspend the measures. We just need to respect a distance of one meter. Approaching people to less than one meter brings the possibility of contracting anything the other person has, not just coronavirus, ”Kon explains to Pink.



He adds that Serbia is entering from a precarious epidemiological situation into a favorable one, that Vojvodina is already in a favorable situation and that Belgrade will be soon.



He states that the epidemic cannot be declared as over yet, because it takes 28 days without any new cases, which is difficult to achieve due to the opening of borders and sporadic cases.



"It can always happen that some case appears, but that does not mean that we are objectively in an epidemic," Kon emphasized.



In addition to distance, wearing masks is advised only to the elderly and vulnerable groups indoors such as shops.



For those who think that they have contracted coronavirus, he reminds that they can perform testing on request for the presence of antibodies, which costs 1,200 dinars.



"Commercial testing is possible, which is done from blood testing. The results are obtained quickly. It must be scheduled at the City Institute for Public Health in order to avoid crowds, and the money must be paid into a single bank account beforehand," he said.



He adds that virologists, infectologists, immunologists should be consulted to interpret the blood test results, because the presence of IgM antibodies implies a fresh infection, and IgG antibodies that the infection had passed and that some degree of protection exists.



It is not yet known how long the immunity lasts after the virus, a period of a year, a year and a half is mentioned.



To the statement of the presenter that she is sure that everything is over after Dr Kon shook hand with her this morning and took off the mask, Kon jokingly added that we can be sure that everything passed and that we are safe when immunologist Srdja Jankovic takes off the mask.



"When Srdja takes off his mask, we will know for sure that we are coronavirus free," he joked.