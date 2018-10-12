Society Serbia defeats Montenegro in "brotherly derby" The Serbian national football squad has defeated Montenegro 2-0 in Podgorica, in front of 10,700 spectators. Source: B92 Friday, October 12, 2018 | 09:49 Tweet Share (StarSport)

Aleksanar Mitrovic was the scorer both times: in the 18th, and in the 81st minute.

The game was a friendly played within UEFA's new format, the Nations League.



This is Serbia's second triumph in Group 4 of Nations League C. Serbia is now top of the table with 7 points, leaving Romania behind with 5. Montenegro has 4 points, while Lithuania has 0.



Serbia played the 4-2-3-1 formation on Thursday evening with the following team: Dmitrovic(goalkeeper) – Rukavina, Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Rodic – Maksimovic, Lukic (subbed by Jovicic) – Gacinovic (Milinkovic-Savic), Tadic, A. Zivkovic – Mitrovic (Radonjic).