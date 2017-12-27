Society 20-year-old dies of complications caused by measles A 20-year-old man from Belgrade has died in a hospital's intensive care unit from complications caused by measles, RTS is reporting. Source: B92, RTS Wednesday, December 27, 2017 | 10:41 Tweet

He is the first victim of measles in Serbia. The patient had not been inoculated against the infectious disease.

Since October, a total of 630 persons in central Serbia and in Serb-majority areas in Kosovo and Metohija contracted the disease, the Public Health Institute Batut announced on Tuesday.



91 percent of those have either not been vaccinated against the disease, or have incomplete or uncertain vaccination status.



Since the measles epidemic was reported in late October, there had been 259 cases in Serb and non-Albanian municipalities in Kosovo.



In early November, an epidemic of the disease was also reported in central Serbia.