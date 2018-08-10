Region Dodik hires two former Trump campaign associates Two former Trump campaign associates will over the next three months act as lobbyists for the SNDS party, led by Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik. Source: Beta Friday, August 10, 2018 | 10:26 Tweet Share Milorad Dodik (EPA-EFE, file)

Beta agency is reporting, citing an article published on the Newsweek website, that Jason Osborne and Mike Rubino, "close friends and business associates of former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski," have been hired by Dodik.

This is according to documents filed with the US Justice Department.



According to the report, the SNDS will be paying USD 10,000 per month for three months for "strategic guidance and counsel with regard to government affairs and public relations activity within the US."



Radio Free Europe, meanwhile, said the results of could be seen during RS Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic's visit to Washington when she met with US Senator Roger Wicker and Congressman Dana Rohrabacher - the latter described as "a Republican who often supports ethnic groups seeking independence, and is known as a Russia sympathizer."