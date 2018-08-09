Region Montenegrins caught with EUR 65 million-worth of hashish A joint operation of the Montenegrin police and the US agency DEA last week resulted in the confiscation of 20 tons of hashish. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 16:21 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

The value of the drugs in the illegal market amounts to 65 million euros.

According to Enis Bakovic, a high ranking official of the Montenegrin police, the Panamamian-flagged ship Remus was stopped last week near Italy's waters on suspicion that narcotics were being smuggled aboard the vessel.



The crew consisted of 11 Montenegrin citizens who have all been arrested, RTCG is reporting on Thursday.



The ship had set sail from the small Montenegrin port of Zelenika near Herceg Novi, to Morocco where, it is believed, it took on the hashish cargo.



The Montenegrin police, in cooperation with the DEA, monitored the Remus on its way back, and once the Italian police joined the operation boarded the vessel in international waters.