Protesting migrants block highway in Greece

About 250 asylum seekers are blocking a busy highway in the north of Greece for the second day because of overcrowding and poor conditions in a migrant camp.

(EPA, file, illustration purposes)
(EPA, file, illustration purposes)

The protest, which lasted for an hour, was organized by Kurdish migrants from the Diavati center in the western suburbs of Thessaloniki, causing a big traffic jam, Tanjug said, citing AP.

The capacity of the camp is 750 people, but it currently accommodates 1,850 migrants who came to Greece from Turkey.

As reported, the newly arrived migrants sleep in tents and on the floor.

