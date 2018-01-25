Region Croatia tried to block WW2 death camp exhibition - report Croatia tried everything to prevent the holding of an exhibition dedicated Jasenovac, that will on Thursday open at the UN building in New York. Izvor: Tanjug Thursday, January 25, 2018 | 09:57 Tweet Share The Jasenovac memorial at the site of the former death camp (Tanjug, file)

The Belgrade daily Vecernje Novosti is reporting this on Thursday.

According to the article, Croatia desisted from the effort once UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres approved the exhibition, that deals with the crimes committed by the Ustasha regime of the Nazi-allied WW2 entity Independent State of Croatia (NDH) against Serbs, Jews, and Roma.



The newspaper writes today that Zagreb used diplomatic channels to ask that the UN ban the holding of the exhibition at its premises, addressing Guterres himself.



The report said that the issue of "a photograph of (Croatian Catholic cleric) Alojzije Stepinac, and his terrible mission of converting (Orthodox) Serbs to Catholicism" was controversial for Croatia, as well as "the pointing out of the number of those killed (in Jasenovac), which is mentioned in a film."



After this, the Serbian foreign minister received official approval from the UN chief for the exhibition to go ahead.



According to announcements, "Jasenovac - the Right Not to Forget" is the biggest and the most monumental exhibition about Jasenovac that will be organized at the UN through a Serb-Jewish project to mark International Holocaust Remebrance Day.