Politics A meeting with the "Big Five"; Vučić: "I believe we'll find a way out of the crisis" The meeting between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the "Big Five" began at the Presidency at around 2:30 p.m. Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 21, 2023 | 15:29 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ TARA RADOVANOVIĆ/bs

Today, Vučić met with the EU's special representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans, Miroslav Lajčak, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and U.S. Special Envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, advisors for foreign and security policy to the President of the Republic of France and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Emmanuel Bonn and Jens Plettner, and the diplomatic adviser of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy, Francesco Talò.



Just to reiterate, the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, estimated that today will probably be one of the most difficult days for him and for Serbia, since he knows why the Quint representatives are coming.



Vucic said that "the big, strong, strongest and mighty are coming“, and that Serbia is a small country which must take care of itself to protect its people and its children.



"We have to protect the people and children, and I can promise that I will protect Serbia,“ Vucic said



"I can promise you that I will not fight to save myself, but I will fight with all my heart to save the country, no matter how powerful and strong they are. I will also protect Kosovo and Metohija and our people in Kosovo and Metohija," said Vučić.



The "Big Five" are coming to Belgrade after visiting Pristina, where Lajcak stated that he has a plan to continue the dialogue, adding that he cannot disclose details.



"We always have a plan, so we have a plan. We talked about it with Prime Minister Kurti and we will talk about it with President Vučić. At the moment, I cannot go into details. There is no alternative to dialogue because dialogue brings the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina and opens them up the path to the EU," Lajcak said.



European mediator added that without the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, Pristina cannot progress towards the European Union.

"Difficult meeting with the Quint countries. I believe that in the coming period we will find a way out of the crisis. I expect important meetings in Brussels in the coming days", announced Vučić after the meeting.