Politics Vučić spoke with Russian Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko: "Brutal ethnic cleansing" President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, met today with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 25, 2023 | 11:15

"An important conversation with the ambassador of the Russian Federation, Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko. I am grateful that he listened to the requests and demands of the Serbian side. I informed Botsan-Kharchenko of the fact that brutal ethnic cleansing is being carried out in Kosovo and Metohija organized by Albin Kurti with the support of part of the international community", stated Vučić on his Instagram profile.



The meeting took place in the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic, announced the Office for Media Relations of the President of the Republic.