Politics EULEX reaction: It was not coordinated with us either After US and EU, EULEX stated Pristina's decision to declare Civil Defense and Northern Brigade as terrorist organizations was not in line with that mission. Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 14:23

In its response to Koha, EULEX stated that the decision of the government in Pristina "is not agreed with EULEX".



Yesterday, the European Union assessed that this step, apart from not being coordinated with Brussels, does not contribute to the de-escalation of the situation in the north of Kosovo.



The government in Pristina last week declared the Civil Defense and the Northern Brigade as terrorist organizations, and the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Temporary Institutions of Self-Government, Xhelal Sveçla, claimed that this move was coordinated with international partners.



The USA, the EU mission in Pristina, as well as Germany, Italy and France, then announced that the decision was not made in coordination with them.