Politics Lajčak revealed what will be the main topic in Ohrid The EU Special Envoy for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, Miroslav Lajčak, said that the acceptance of the European proposal was a positive message. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 10:57

As he said, now it is necessary to focus on the implementation of the annex, which, as he said, will be the main topic of the upcoming meeting in Ohrid.



In order to implement the agreement, the order of the next steps, as well as the deadlines, and who should do what must now be determined, Lajcak said at the online conference Europe and Russia on the Balkan Front, organized by the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).



"Since the agreement was accepted, we are focused on the implementation of the annex, which is a key element," he pointed out.



Lajčak also said that the goal of his last visit to Pristina and Belgrade was to hear the opinions of both sides about the mentioned annex and that based on what he heard, until the meeting between the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, and the Prime Minister of Pristina's temporary institutions, Albin Kurti, in Ohrid on Saturday, a "new consolidated version of the annex based on the original text" was prepared.



He said the next steps and time frame needs to be defined and added that annexes have been drawn up to implement the EU-proposed agreement. A new version of annexes is being drawn up and will be discussed in Ohrid on Saturday, he said.



"That should be the basis of our discussions in Ohrid, and if we manage to reach an agreement on this annex, then the job is done," Lajcak said.



Lajčak assessed that the last meeting between Vučić and Kurti on February 27 was the best so far, that it was difficult, but very open and honest.



He also stated that the geopolitical situation has changed and that the EU has realized that its role in the Western Balkans has also changed.



Its role, as he stated, has become more strategic and more political.



"It is very important that we convey the message that the EU is now more ready for the Balkans, probably more than the Balkans are ready for the EU, so it is extremely important to understand that the door is now open again," Lajcak concluded.